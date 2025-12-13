Moore’s 20 lead Georgia Southern past West Georgia 91-85

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore and Spudd Webb each scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 91-85 win over West…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Tyren Moore and Spudd Webb each scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 91-85 win over West Georgia on Saturday.

Moore went 6 of 13 from the field (6 for 11 from 3-point range), and Webb made 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (8-5). Andres Burney finished 8 of 9 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

Josh Smith led the way for the Wolves (5-5) with 24 points and two steals. West Georgia also got 22 points from Chas Lewless. Kenneth Chime also had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

