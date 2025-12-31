Moore’s 19 help Loyola Chicago take down Rhode Island 61-57

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Justin Moore had 19 points in Loyola Chicago’s 61-57 win against Rhode Island on Wednesday. Moore…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Justin Moore had 19 points in Loyola Chicago’s 61-57 win against Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Moore also contributed five assists and three steals for the Ramblers (5-9, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Miles Rubin scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor and added five rebounds. Kayde Dotson went 4 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Jonah Hinton and Tyler Cochran finished with 15 points apiece for the Rams (9-5, 0-1). Alex Crawford also had nine points.

Loyola Chicago went into halftime leading Rhode Island 31-27. Dotson put up nine points in the half. Moore led Loyola Chicago with 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.