Moore leads Loyola Chicago against Chicago State after 21-point game

Chicago State Cougars (1-9) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-7)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays Chicago State after Justin Moore scored 21 points in Loyola Chicago’s 73-68 victory over the Princeton Tigers.

The Ramblers are 3-3 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cougars are 0-8 on the road. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by CJ Ray averaging 2.5.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 49.8% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 66.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 75.1 Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Ramblers. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Marcus Tankersley is averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Ray is averaging 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

