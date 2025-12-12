Moore leads Georgia Southern against West Georgia after 21-point performance

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at West Georgia Wolves (5-4) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at West Georgia Wolves (5-4)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on West Georgia after Tyren Moore scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 100-58 victory over the Coastal Georgia Mariners.

The Wolves have gone 3-1 at home. West Georgia is ninth in the ASUN scoring 76.2 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Eagles are 2-3 in road games. Georgia Southern averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

West Georgia scores 76.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 78.2 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game West Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Spudd Webb is averaging 15.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Eagles. Moore is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

