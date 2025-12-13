Moore leads Clemson against Pittsburgh after 21-point showing

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-5) at Clemson Tigers (6-4, 0-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts…

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-5) at Clemson Tigers (6-4, 0-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Pittsburgh after Mia Moore scored 21 points in Clemson’s 78-59 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Tigers are 3-1 on their home court. Clemson is fifth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 56.2 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Clemson’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 40.9% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Panthers square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.9 points. Moore is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.6 points.

Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 7.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Fatima Diakhate is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

