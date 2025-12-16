Moore, Clemson Tigers to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Clemson Tigers (7-4, 1-1 ACC) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (7-4, 1-1 ACC) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-7)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Clemson in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 2-2 away from home. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern scores 59.0 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 54.8 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caelan Ellis is shooting 31.2% and averaging 11.1 points for the Buccaneers. Thelma Barbitch is averaging 10.2 points.

Rusne Augustinaite averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc. Mia Moore is shooting 47.1% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

