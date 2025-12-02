Montgomery’s 27 points lead Dayton over East Tennessee State 88-71

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — De’Shayne Montgomery’s 27 points helped Dayton defeat East Tennessee State 88-71 on Tuesday. Montgomery added seven…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — De’Shayne Montgomery’s 27 points helped Dayton defeat East Tennessee State 88-71 on Tuesday.

Montgomery added seven rebounds for the Flyers (7-2). Keonte Jones scored 15 points and added five rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Jordan Derkack finished with 14 points.

The Buccaneers (6-2) were led by Blake Barkley, who posted 21 points and six rebounds. Cam Morris III added 19 points, two steals and two blocks for East Tennessee State. Brian Taylor II had 16 points, five assists and three steals. The loss broke the Buccaneers’ five-game winning streak.

Dayton took the lead with 11:35 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Montgomery scored 17 points in the first half to help put the Flyers up 46-38 at the break. Dayton extended its lead to 57-38 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Derkack scored 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.