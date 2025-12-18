Montana visits Abilene Christian after Hull’s 23-point outing

Montana Lady Griz (2-7) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-4) Abilene, Texas; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes…

Montana Lady Griz (2-7) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-4)

Abilene, Texas; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on Montana after Payton Hull scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 67-57 loss to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Abilene Christian ranks second in the WAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Breanna Davis averaging 3.3.

The Lady Griz are 1-3 on the road. Montana allows 73.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.4 points per game.

Abilene Christian averages 75.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 73.4 Montana gives up. Montana averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Abilene Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hull is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Wildcats. Erin Woodson is averaging 12.9 points.

Mack Konig is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lady Griz. Jocelyn Land is averaging 13.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

