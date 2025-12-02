Montana takes on North Dakota on 5-game losing streak

Montana Lady Griz (1-5) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-7) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana Lady Griz (1-5) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-7)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana aims to end its five-game slide with a victory over North Dakota.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 1-2 in home games. North Dakota is second in the Summit in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Walker Demers leads the Fighting Hawks with 9.8 boards.

The Lady Griz have gone 0-2 away from home. Montana is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

North Dakota scores 53.4 points per game, 23.9 fewer points than the 77.3 Montana gives up. Montana averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game North Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Hughes is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Demers is averaging 10.6 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 47.8%.

Mack Konig is averaging 15.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Lady Griz. Avery Waddington is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.