Montana State visits Oral Roberts following McMahon’s 24-point showing

Montana State Bobcats (4-5) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-7) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats…

Montana State Bobcats (4-5) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-7)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Oral Roberts after Patrick McMahon scored 24 points in Montana State’s 82-74 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-2 in home games. Oral Roberts ranks sixth in the Summit League with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams averaging 3.3.

The Bobcats have gone 1-4 away from home. Montana State averages 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Oral Roberts averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 46.7% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Harper is shooting 42.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

McMahon is averaging 16 points for the Bobcats. Davian Brown is averaging 13.7 points.

