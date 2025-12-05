Montana State takes on North Dakota following Bunyan’s 22-point game

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-8) at Montana State Bobcats (5-2) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana State…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-8) at Montana State Bobcats (5-2)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on North Dakota after Isobel Bunyan scored 22 points in Montana State’s 90-65 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Bobcats have gone 3-0 in home games. Montana State is 5-2 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-3 in road games. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit scoring 53.7 points per game and is shooting 34.3%.

Montana State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 53.7 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 66.4 Montana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylee Chirrick is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bunyan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 12 points for the Fighting Hawks. Walker Demers is averaging 10.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.