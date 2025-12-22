Montana State defeats Northwest 93-54

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jeremiah Davis’ 12 points and 11 rebounds helped Montana State defeat Northwest 93-54 on Monday. Patrick…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jeremiah Davis’ 12 points and 11 rebounds helped Montana State defeat Northwest 93-54 on Monday.

Patrick McMahon and Howie Keene also scored 12 points each for the Bobcats (6-7).

Rashid Potter led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Cameron Downie added 11 points for Northwest.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

