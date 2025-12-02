Montana hosts North Dakota State following Aguino’s 24-point game

North Dakota State Bison (5-3) at Montana Grizzlies (4-4) Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts North…

North Dakota State Bison (5-3) at Montana Grizzlies (4-4)

Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts North Dakota State after Kenyon Aguino scored 24 points in Montana’s 95-87 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 3-2 on their home court. Montana averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bison are 0-3 in road games. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 4.8.

Montana averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Montana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Aguino is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 60.8%.

Markhi Strickland is averaging 14.3 points for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.