Monroe’s 22 points, 10 boards lead Quinnipiac over UMass-Lowell 75-71

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe’s 22 points and 10 rebounds helped Quinnipiac defeat UMass-Lowell 75-71 on Saturday.

Asim Jones added 20 points and three steals for the Bobcats (8-3). Grant Randall scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The River Hawks (4-8) were led in by Angel Montas, who finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Xavier Spencer added 17 points, four assists and two blocks for UMass-Lowell. Austin Green finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

