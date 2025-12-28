Monroe, Quinnipiac Bobcats take on the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 2-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marist Red Foxes (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-4, 2-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Menard and Marist visit Amarri Monroe and Quinnipiac on Monday.

The Bobcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Quinnipiac is sixth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Red Foxes have gone 2-0 against MAAC opponents. Marist is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Quinnipiac makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Marist has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Marist has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Quinnipiac have averaged.

The Bobcats and Red Foxes face off Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Monroe is averaging 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elijah Lewis is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Menard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

