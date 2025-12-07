Monroe and the Quinnipiac Bobcats host conference foe Rider

Rider Broncs (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-3, 1-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rider Broncs (1-6, 0-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-3, 1-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -14.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Quinnipiac in MAAC action Sunday.

The Bobcats are 3-1 in home games. Quinnipiac ranks sixth in the MAAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Amarri Monroe averaging 5.3.

The Broncs are 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Quinnipiac is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.1% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 61.9 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 75.2 Quinnipiac allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bobcats. Samson Reilly is averaging 9.2 points.

Aasim Burton is averaging 11.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 11.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

