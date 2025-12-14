Monmouth visits Fairfield following Sparks’ 21-point performance

Monmouth Hawks (5-5) at Fairfield Stags (5-5, 0-2 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5;…

Monmouth Hawks (5-5) at Fairfield Stags (5-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on Monmouth after Braden Sparks scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 74-63 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Stags are 3-1 on their home court. Fairfield is the MAAC leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Benjamin averaging 4.3.

The Hawks are 1-4 on the road. Monmouth is eighth in the CAA with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 5.2.

Fairfield’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sparks is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 17.2 points. Benjamin is shooting 54.9% and averaging 11.9 points.

Rivera-Torres is averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Hawks. Stefanos Spartalis is averaging 13 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

