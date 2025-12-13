Monmouth visits Fairfield following Sparks’ 21-point game

Monmouth Hawks (5-5) at Fairfield Stags (5-5, 0-2 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Monmouth…

Monmouth Hawks (5-5) at Fairfield Stags (5-5, 0-2 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts Monmouth after Braden Sparks scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 74-63 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Stags have gone 3-1 in home games. Fairfield has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks have gone 1-4 away from home. Monmouth has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fairfield is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Monmouth allows to opponents. Monmouth averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sparks is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Stags. Deuce Turner is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jason Rivera-Torres is averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Hawks. Stefanos Spartalis is averaging 13.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.