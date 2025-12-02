Monmouth hosts NJIT following Kulyk’s 30-point game

NJIT Highlanders (7-2) at Monmouth Hawks (2-4) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces…

NJIT Highlanders (7-2) at Monmouth Hawks (2-4)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces Monmouth after Olivia Kulyk scored 30 points in NJIT’s 71-60 victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Hawks are 1-1 in home games. Monmouth is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Highlanders are 3-1 in road games. NJIT is fourth in the America East scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Monmouth is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 38.0% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 66.6 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 66.8 Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellyn Preira averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 3.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Alexis Davis is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.0 points.

Kulyk is averaging 16.4 points for the Highlanders. Marissa Gingrich is averaging 14.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.