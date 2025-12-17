Monmouth hosts Monroe and Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (5-6) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (8-3, 2-0 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (5-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Monmouth after Amarri Monroe scored 22 points in Quinnipiac’s 75-71 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Hawks have gone 3-0 in home games. Monmouth ranks seventh in the CAA in team defense, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Bobcats are 3-2 on the road. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Asim Jones averaging 4.3.

Monmouth’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Rivera-Torres is averaging 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks. Stefanos Spartalis is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Samson Reilly averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 57.4% from beyond the arc. Jaden Zimmerman is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.