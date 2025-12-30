Monmouth hosts Johnson and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (6-7) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (6-7)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Monmouth after Jeremiah Johnson scored 25 points in Campbell’s 86-72 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. Monmouth is seventh in the CAA in team defense, allowing 72.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 0-1 in CAA play. Campbell ranks fifth in the CAA with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Chris Fields Jr. averaging 9.0.

Monmouth is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 7.4 more points per game (80.2) than Monmouth allows (72.8).

The Hawks and Fighting Camels match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Rivera-Torres is averaging 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith is averaging 17.8 points for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.