Monmouth hosts Johnson and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (6-7)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Monmouth after Jeremiah Johnson scored 25 points in Campbell’s 86-72 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Hawks have gone 4-1 in home games. Monmouth has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Fighting Camels are 0-1 in conference play. Campbell is ninth in the CAA with 13.1 assists per game led by Cameron Gregory averaging 2.9.

Monmouth averages 73.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 79.8 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Fighting Camels meet Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Collins is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals. Jason Rivera-Torres is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

DJ Smith is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 17.8 points. Dovydas Butka is averaging 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

