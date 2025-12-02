Monmouth hosts Hicke and Princeton

Princeton Tigers (3-7) at Monmouth Hawks (4-4) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits…

Princeton Tigers (3-7) at Monmouth Hawks (4-4)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits Monmouth after Jackson Hicke scored 20 points in Princeton’s 60-58 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Hawks have gone 2-0 at home. Monmouth ranks eighth in the CAA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Rivera-Torres averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 0-3 on the road. Princeton ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Malik Abdullahi averaging 5.6.

Monmouth’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Princeton allows. Princeton averages 70.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 73.6 Monmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rivera-Torres is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hawks. Justin Ray is averaging 13.4 points.

Hicke is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jack Stanton is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.