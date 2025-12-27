Monegro leads CSU Fullerton against SMU after 20-point performance

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-8, 0-2 Big West) at SMU Mustangs (10-2) Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-8, 0-2 Big West) at SMU Mustangs (10-2)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -19.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton faces SMU after Jefferson Monegro scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 94-89 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mustangs have gone 8-0 in home games. SMU ranks ninth in the ACC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Samet Yigitoglu averaging 5.2.

The Titans are 1-5 on the road. CSU Fullerton leads the Big West scoring 89.6 points per game while shooting 47.2%.

SMU makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). CSU Fullerton scores 12.0 more points per game (89.6) than SMU allows to opponents (77.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Yigitoglu is averaging 11.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Mustangs. Kevin Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joshua Ward is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Titans. Landon Seaman is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 90.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 88.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

