Momcilovic leads No. 10 Iowa State against No. 1 Purdue after 27-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State faces No. 1 Purdue after Milan Momcilovic scored 27 points in Iowa State’s 132-68 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Boilermakers are 4-0 in home games. Purdue is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cyclones play their first true road game after going 8-0 to start the season. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Purdue averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 28.7 more points per game (96.3) than Purdue allows (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.5%.

Momcilovic is shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 18.1 points and 1.5 steals. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 18.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

