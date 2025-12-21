Momcilovic hits 7 3s, scores 27 points in No. 4 Iowa State’s 91-60 win over Long Beach State

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points and No. 4 Iowa State routed Long…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points and No. 4 Iowa State routed Long Beach State 91-60 on Sunday night to improve to 12-0.

Momcilovic, who entered the game leading the Big 12 in 3-point shooting accuracy at 52.6%, made his first six shots from beyond the arc for his best start since he was 7 of 7 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 3. He finished 7 of 9 on 3s and was 9 of 11 overall from the field.

Iowa State held Long Beach State (3-10) to six points in the opening 10 minutes and led 45-9 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Joshua Jefferson added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones, and Blake Buchanan had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Iowa State has won 41 straight nonconference home games, the second-longest streak in program history. The Cyclones have won 12 straight to open the season for a third time, also doing it in 2013-14 and 2021-22.

Freshman Gavin Sykes led Long Beach State with 19 points. Long Beach State lost its 15th straight road game and its 33rd consecutive game against a ranked opponent.

