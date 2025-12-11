Momcilovic and No. 4 Iowa State host Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-0) Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-0)

Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa State plays Iowa after Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 81-58 win against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Cyclones are 4-0 on their home court. Iowa State averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Hawkeyes have gone 0-1 away from home. Iowa ranks second in the Big Ten giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Iowa State averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Iowa allows. Iowa scores 15.3 more points per game (79.9) than Iowa State allows to opponents (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Momcilovic is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 56.6%.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 18.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 8.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.