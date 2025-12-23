Mitchell leads Idaho against CSU Bakersfield

Idaho Vandals (8-4) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Idaho Vandals (8-4) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-8, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays CSU Bakersfield after Kolton Mitchell scored 31 points in Idaho’s 83-80 overtime victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Roadrunners are 4-2 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Vandals are 3-3 on the road. Idaho is 22nd in college basketball averaging 11.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.6% from downtown. Mitchell leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Idaho allows to opponents. Idaho has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.5% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jackson Rasmussen is averaging 14.8 points for the Vandals. Mitchell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.