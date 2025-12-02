Mitchell-Day leads Dartmouth against New Hampshire after 23-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-3)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts New Hampshire after Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 23 points in Dartmouth’s 87-61 victory against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Big Green have gone 1-2 at home. Dartmouth is third in the Ivy League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shanon Simango averaging 2.5.

The Wildcats are 0-5 in road games. New Hampshire ranks third in the America East with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Belal El Shakery averaging 6.3.

Dartmouth is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 68.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 74.2 Dartmouth gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Williams averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Kareem Thomas is shooting 51.1% and averaging 19.0 points.

Jack Graham is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. El Shakery is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

