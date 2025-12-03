Mitchell-Day and Dartmouth host New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-3) Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (2-3)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays New Hampshire after Brandon Mitchell-Day scored 23 points in Dartmouth’s 87-61 win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Big Green are 1-2 in home games. Dartmouth has a 1-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 0-5 in road games. New Hampshire is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Dartmouth is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.8% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire averages 68.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 74.2 Dartmouth allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Thomas is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Big Green. Mitchell-Day is averaging 13.8 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 57.4%.

Jack Graham is averaging 12.4 points for the Wildcats. Belal El Shakery is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

