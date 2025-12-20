Missouri Tigers to host North Alabama Lions Sunday

North Alabama Lions (5-5) at Missouri Tigers (10-3) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces North Alabama…

North Alabama Lions (5-5) at Missouri Tigers (10-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces North Alabama in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 in home games. Missouri scores 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. North Alabama is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Missouri averages 76.8 points, 14.5 more per game than the 62.3 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Grace Slaughter is averaging 18.7 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alexsandra Alvarado averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

