Missouri Tigers play the Illinois Fighting Illini on 5-game win streak

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) at Missouri Tigers (9-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri is looking to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Illinois.

The Tigers are 5-1 on their home court. Missouri is seventh in the SEC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Shannon Dowell averaging 6.7.

The Fighting Illini are 1-1 on the road. Illinois is 8-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

Missouri averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Illinois allows. Illinois averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is scoring 18.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Dowell is averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Berry Wallace is averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Gretchen Dolan is averaging 13.7 points.

