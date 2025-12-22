Missouri Tigers and the No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini square off in St. Louis, Missouri

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-2) St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Missouri Tigers (10-2)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Illinois and Missouri play at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Tigers are 10-2 in non-conference play. Missouri is eighth in the SEC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Mitchell averaging 2.1.

The Fighting Illini are 7-2 in non-conference play. Illinois ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

Missouri makes 53.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.3 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Illinois averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Robinson II is averaging 10.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Mitchell is averaging 18.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 56.1% over the last 10 games.

Kylan Boswell is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 15.5 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 86.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

