Missouri State visits Tulsa after Williams’ 24-point performance

Missouri State Bears (4-3) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-1)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -11.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces Tulsa after Kobi Williams scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 92-71 victory against the Northeastern State River Hawks.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 2-0 at home. Tulsa averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Bears have gone 0-1 away from home. Missouri State ranks fifth in the CUSA allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Tulsa averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Barnstable averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. David Green is shooting 43.0% and averaging 14.3 points.

Keith Palek III is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bears. Michael Osei-Bonsu is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

