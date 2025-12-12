Missouri State hosts Ware and Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) at Missouri State Bears (7-3) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on Missouri…

Arkansas Razorbacks (8-3) at Missouri State Bears (7-3)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on Missouri State after Harmonie Ware scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 77-46 win over the Jackson State Lady Tigers.

The Bears have gone 2-1 in home games. Missouri State averages 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 0-2 in road games. Arkansas scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Missouri State averages 69.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 66.5 Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaemyn Bekemeier is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 16.9 points and 8.1 rebounds. Lainie Douglas is shooting 58.9% and averaging 14.1 points.

Jenna Lawrence averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Taleyah Jones is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

