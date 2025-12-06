Missouri State hosts Kansas after Williams’ 22-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) at Missouri State Bears (7-2) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits Missouri State…

Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) at Missouri State Bears (7-2)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits Missouri State after Regan Williams scored 22 points in Kansas’ 74-62 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Bears are 2-0 in home games. Missouri State has a 2-1 record against teams over .500.

The Jayhawks are 1-0 on the road. Kansas is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Missouri State is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 38.2% Kansas allows to opponents. Kansas scores 7.6 more points per game (71.0) than Missouri State allows to opponents (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaemyn Bekemeier is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 59.0%.

S’Mya Nichols is averaging 19.4 points and 5.2 assists for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 11.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

