Missouri State hosts Central Arkansas on home slide

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-4) at Missouri State Bears (7-5) Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-4) at Missouri State Bears (7-5)

Springfield, Missouri; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks to stop its three-game home slide with a win over Central Arkansas.

The Bears have gone 2-3 at home. Missouri State ranks fifth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Kaemyn Bekemeier paces the Bears with 7.8 boards.

The Sugar Bears have gone 2-4 away from home. Central Arkansas is second in the ASUN with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bree Stephens averaging 5.8.

Missouri State averages 66.6 points, 8.5 more per game than the 58.1 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bekemeier is averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 13.7 points and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Shae Littleford is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals. Stephens is averaging 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

