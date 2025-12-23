Missouri State beats Lindenwood 70-65

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 19 points as Missouri State beat Lindenwood 70-65 on Tuesday. Osei-Bonsu also added…

Osei-Bonsu also added six rebounds for the Bears (6-5). Keith Palek III added 14 points while going 4 of 18 from the floor, including 1 for 9 from 3-point range, and 5 for 11 from the free-throw line and finished with eight rebounds and three steals. Kobi Williams shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jadis Jones led the Lions (8-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Dontrez Williams added 15 points and two steals for Lindenwood. Milos Nenadic also had nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks. The Lions broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

Missouri State went into halftime leading Lindenwood 34-22. Osei-Bonsu put up 12 points in the half. Missouri State turned a five-point second-half lead into a 12-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 61-49 lead with 7:36 left in the half. Kobi Williams scored 12 second-half points in the matchup.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

