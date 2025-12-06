Missouri hosts Miller and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at Missouri Tigers (8-2) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Missouri after Lauren…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-2) at Missouri Tigers (8-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Missouri after Lauren Miller scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 75-69 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 in home games. Missouri averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Cougars are 1-1 on the road. SIU-Edwardsville averages 64.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Missouri averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.0 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 19.7 points and seven rebounds. Shannon Dowell is shooting 52.3% and averaging 17.5 points.

Kiyoko Proctor is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.8 points for the Cougars. Miller is averaging 13.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

