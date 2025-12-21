Mississippi Valley State visits West Virginia following Huff’s 24-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-11) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-4)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Mississippi Valley State after Honor Huff scored 24 points in West Virginia’s 89-88 overtime loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Mountaineers are 8-0 in home games. West Virginia scores 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 in road games. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

West Virginia is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 65.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 60.9 West Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huff averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Brenen Lorient is shooting 56.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Michael James is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 20.6 points and 1.8 steals. Daniel Mayfield is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 63.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

