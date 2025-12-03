Mississippi Valley State visits Riddick and Tulsa

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-5) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-5) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-2)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts Mississippi Valley State after Hannah Riddick scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 66-61 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Golden Hurricane are 4-0 on their home court. Tulsa averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Devilettes have gone 0-4 away from home. Mississippi Valley State is eighth in the SWAC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Ariel Jefferson averaging 6.3.

Tulsa is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Tulsa has given up to its opponents (37.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Cartwright is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Dora Toman is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Jefferson is shooting 53.1% and averaging 11.3 points for the Devilettes. Kylah McCullers is averaging 8.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.