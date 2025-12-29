Mississippi Valley State visits Reid and Oklahoma

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-3)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -44.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma faces Mississippi Valley State after Derrion Reid scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 107-54 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Sooners have gone 6-0 in home games. Oklahoma is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 in road games. Mississippi Valley State is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.7% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack is shooting 49.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Sooners. Jadon Jones is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael James is averaging 20.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Delta Devils. Lamont Sams is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 62.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

