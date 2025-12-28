Mississippi Valley State visits Oklahoma following Reid’s 22-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-12) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-3)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma plays Mississippi Valley State after Derrion Reid scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 107-54 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Sooners are 6-0 in home games. Oklahoma is eighth in the SEC scoring 86.9 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Delta Devils are 0-9 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is eighth in the SWAC with 27.8 rebounds per game led by Daniel Mayfield averaging 6.7.

Oklahoma averages 86.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 90.3 Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Oklahoma gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nijel Pack averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc. Xzayvier Brown is averaging 14.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Mayfield is averaging 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Michael James is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 87.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 62.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

