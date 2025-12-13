Mississippi Valley State visits Mercer on 6-game road skid

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-7) at Mercer Bears (5-5) Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-7) at Mercer Bears (5-5)

Macon, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State travels to Mercer looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Bears have gone 2-1 at home. Mercer ranks fourth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.1 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Devilettes have gone 0-6 away from home. Mississippi Valley State is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Mercer is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 32.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Mercer has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bears. Micah O’Dell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Kylah McCullers is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 0.6 rebounds for the Devilettes. Ariel Jefferson is averaging 9.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

