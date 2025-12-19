Mississippi Valley State plays UAB on 8-game road slide

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-9) at UAB Blazers (5-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State…

Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-9) at UAB Blazers (5-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State will attempt to break its eight-game road losing streak when the Devilettes play UAB.

The Blazers have gone 3-2 at home. UAB has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Devilettes are 0-8 on the road. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UAB scores 72.7 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 92.1 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 31.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than UAB has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cali Smallwood is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 14.3 points. Eleecia Carter is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.7 points.

Ariel Jefferson is averaging 8.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Devilettes. Kylah McCullers is averaging 8.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

