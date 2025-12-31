Mississippi Valley State plays conference rival Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-8) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-10) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maori…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-8) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (1-10)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maori Davenport and Alabama A&M visit Ariel Jefferson and Mississippi Valley State on Thursday.

The Devilettes have gone 1-1 at home. Mississippi Valley State allows 91.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 39.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 on the road. Alabama A&M allows 64.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (46.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janiya Jones is shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Devilettes, while averaging 5.7 points. Jefferson is averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Davenport is averaging 10 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kalia Walker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devilettes: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 55.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

