Mississippi State visits La Salle after Francis’ 30-point showing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-1) at La Salle Explorers (8-3, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits La Salle after Madison Francis scored 30 points in Mississippi State’s 105-57 victory against the Alabama State Lady Hornets.

The Explorers have gone 4-1 in home games. La Salle ranks seventh in the A-10 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Aryss Macktoon averaging 4.2.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in road games. Mississippi State is third in the SEC with 42.3 rebounds per game led by Favour Nwaedozi averaging 10.3.

La Salle makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). Mississippi State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than La Salle gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Explorers. Macktoon is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nwaedozi is scoring 13.5 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Francis is averaging 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

