Mississippi State uses every bit of Hubbard’s 34-point effort to subdue LIU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 34 points and Jayden Epps scored 20 points and Mississippi State had to fight to the end to hold off Long Island 87-83 on Tuesday.

Malachi Davis made a 3-pointer with 4:58 left and Greg Gordon’s 18 seconds later put the Sharks up 76-71.

The Bulldogs (6-5) used an 11-3 run and took the lead for good on two foul shots by Epps with 2:42 remaining.

Jomo Goings’ tip-in with 13 seconds left brought LIU within 85-83 before MSU’s Shawn Jones Jr. made a pair of foul shots to seal it.

Hubbard finished four points shy of tying his career-high. Sergej Macura scored 12 and Quincy Ballard grabbed 10 rebounds for Mississippi State.

Jamal Fuller scored 18 points, Davis 17, Goings 16 and Gordon 12 for LIU.

Davis scored 12 points in 12 minutes to lead the Sharks in scoring before intermission.

Mississippi State appeared poised to run away early by taking an 8-0 lead but never extended the margin to double digits. Up 17-8, Davis scored eight points in a 13-2 LIU run to give the Sharks their first lead at 21-20.

The Bulldogs responded with 12-3 run before LIU used the last five minutes to outscore the Bulldogs 15-7. MSU led 39-38 at halftime.

Up Next

Long Island: Travels to face Florida International on Saturday.

Mississippi State: Hosts Memphis on Saturday.

