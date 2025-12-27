Mississippi State takes on Samford, seeks 12th straight home win

Samford Bulldogs (6-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will try…

Samford Bulldogs (6-9) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will try to keep its 11-game home win streak intact when the Mississippi State Bulldogs play Samford.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone 9-0 in home games. Mississippi State scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 27.0 points per game.

The Samford Bulldogs are 2-7 on the road. Samford ranks third in the SoCon shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Mississippi State makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Samford has shot at a 37.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 33.9% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Favour Nwaedozi is averaging 13.5 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Trayanna Crisp is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 12.9 points for the Samford Bulldogs. Briana Rivera is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mississippi State Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 61.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

