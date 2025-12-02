Mississippi State takes on Georgia Tech following Epps’ 21-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3) Atlanta; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-4) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State plays Georgia Tech after Jayden Epps scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 87-81 overtime loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech is sixth in the ACC with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sylla averaging 7.0.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 3-4 to begin the season. Mississippi State is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Georgia Tech averages 71.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 81.3 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 12.2 more points per game (79.7) than Georgia Tech allows to opponents (67.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 38.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 9.0 points.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 23.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Epps is averaging 15.0 points.

